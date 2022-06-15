Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

HACK stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

