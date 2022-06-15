Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

