Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 394 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $226.11 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.