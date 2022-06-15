Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,066 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

