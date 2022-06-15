SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,471 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

