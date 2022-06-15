36,200 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.