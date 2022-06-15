Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,820 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.80% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $199,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

