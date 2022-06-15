Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 264.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,055 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 676,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,503,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.