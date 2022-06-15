Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,814 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.