Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.28 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIPX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000.

TIPX opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

