Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,241 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.82% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

