79,012 Shares in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.10% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 859.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period.

FLIN stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

