Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

