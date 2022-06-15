Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

TLH opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

