Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.24% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

RFEM stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

