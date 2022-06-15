Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

