Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Moderna worth $156,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Moderna by 157.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Moderna by 257.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $187,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,166.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,570 shares of company stock worth $51,619,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.