Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 19,064 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 564.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18.

