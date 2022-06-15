Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.13% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,556,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of FILL stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.