Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 158,192 Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating) by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.73% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 1,544.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

