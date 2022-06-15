Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Cigna worth $141,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

