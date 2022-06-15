Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Graham has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

