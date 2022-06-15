Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.38.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

