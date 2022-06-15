Horizon Investments LLC Sells 14,390 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

