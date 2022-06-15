Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.