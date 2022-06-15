Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 1,191,468 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.
About Carvana (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
