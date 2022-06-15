Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 1,191,468 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

