Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $45,597,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after purchasing an additional 182,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

