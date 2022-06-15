Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

