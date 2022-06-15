Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,275,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,176,000. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after acquiring an additional 323,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

