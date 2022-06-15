Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 863 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average is $205.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,160. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

