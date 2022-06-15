Qtron Investments LLC Buys 671 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $91.30 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

