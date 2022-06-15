Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after acquiring an additional 365,227 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

