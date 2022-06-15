Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

MS stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.