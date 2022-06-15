Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 13,002 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter.

LCTD stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

