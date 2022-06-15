Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($157.79) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £132.10 ($160.33).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 9,259.02 ($112.38) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,700 ($105.60) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($165.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,709.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is £109.99. The stock has a market cap of £19.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

