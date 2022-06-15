Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £114 ($138.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($157.79) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($160.94) to GBX 9,960 ($120.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £132.10 ($160.33).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 9,259.02 ($112.38) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,700 ($105.60) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($165.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,709.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is £109.99. The stock has a market cap of £19.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

