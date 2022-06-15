Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Cut to GBX 470 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s current price.

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 472.86 ($5.74).

LON PETS opened at GBX 316.22 ($3.84) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($121,233.46). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.13), for a total value of £205,530 ($249,459.89).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

