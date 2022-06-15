Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.75% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,627,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

