Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The firm has a market cap of £506.19 million and a P/E ratio of 36.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.12.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

