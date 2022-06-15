Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.