Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $351,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

