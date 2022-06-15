2,895 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

