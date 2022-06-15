Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.