Madison Asset Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Target by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

