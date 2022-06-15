Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) & Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Critical Analysis

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34% Graybug Vision N/A -50.75% -47.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvalent and Graybug Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nuvalent currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.22%. Graybug Vision has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 219.61%. Given Nuvalent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and Graybug Vision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($4.28) -2.24 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.63) -0.48

Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nuvalent (Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

