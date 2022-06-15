Madison Asset Management LLC Has $30.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of UNP opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

