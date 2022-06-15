Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

