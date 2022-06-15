Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 45,138 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 297,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 256,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.