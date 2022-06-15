Covington Capital Management Has $581,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

