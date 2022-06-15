Castleark Management LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 195,065 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.36 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

