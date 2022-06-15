Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,167 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,151,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.